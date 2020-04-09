 
     
Five other people infected with new coronavirus die, death toll - 220

coronavirus covid-19 covid

Five other people infected with the new coronavirus have died, the number of the deceased from this case reaching 220, informed on Wednesday the Strategic Communication Group.

It is about five men between the ages of 35 and 85.

