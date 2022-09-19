Five Romanian crews progress to World Rowing Championships at Racice semis

Five Romania crews, including that of Olympic champions Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, on Monday progressed to the semi-finals of the World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic.

Olympic champions Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis, won women's pair (W2-) heat 2 in 7:02.89 and advanced to the semi-finals scheduled for September 23.

The women's double sculls crew (Ioana Vrinceanu/Denisa Tilvescu) qualified for the September 22 semi-finals after winning heat 3 in 6:51.82.

The men's four (M4-) crew composed of Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Florin Lehaci, won heat 1 in 5:54.90 and advanced to the September 22 semi-finals.

In the women's four (W4-) race, the Romanian crew made up of Madalina Berea, Amalia Beres, Magdalena Rusu and Roxana Anghel, finished second heat 2 in second place in 6:29.04 and progressed to the semi-finals scheduled for September 22.

In the men's quadruple sculls (M4x), the Romanian crew made up of Mihai Chiruta, Ciprian Tudosa, Ioan Prundeanu and Marian Enache, came in second in heat 2 in 5:42.94 and will compete in the semi-finals on September 22.

The Romanian women's quadruple sculls (W4x) crew - Elena Logofatu, Cristina Druga, Ioana Morosan, and Patricia Cires - ended fourth in heat 1 and moved on to the repechage on September 20.

On the first day of the competition on Sunday, Ionela Cozmiuc (lightweight women's single sculls - LW1x), and compatriots Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan (men's pair M2-) also progressed to the semi-finals.

Romania has lined up 11 boats and 35 rowers for the World Rowing Championships in Racice. AGERPRES