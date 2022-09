The British flag was lowered to half-mast at the headquarters of the British diplomatic mission in Bucharest, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Our flag at the British Embassy Bucharest has been lowered to half-mast in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was the very spirit of Great Britain - and that spirit will endure," is the message published on Friday on the Facebook page of the British Embassy in Romania. AGERPRES