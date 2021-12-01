Florin Citu:There is only one Romania, united under democratic values and principles

Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Senate president Florin Citu congratulates the Romanians on their National Day, reminding them that there is only one Romania "united under democratic values and principles".

"The National Liberal Party is transforming Romania into a modern and prosperous country. I am convinced that this will be achieved only by applying the liberal principles: reforms, investments and support by any means of private capital and innovation. Only this way will we get to have a strong Romania, the country our forefathers wanted in 1918. We honor history and today's heroes, but the most important thing in these complicated times is to remember that there is only one Romania! A Romania united under democratic values and principles," Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

He goes on to emphasize the significance of the National Day and also references today's heroes."On December 1 we celebrate the history, the heroes of the nation, our heritage and our freedom. 103 years ago, in Alba Iulia, the founding fathers of Greater Romania passed down to us the most important mission: to take united Romania further. Today, our heroes are the doctors, entrepreneurs, the leaders who revolutionize and manage companies, but especially every Romanian who works daily in the country and abroad," concludes the PNL Chairman.