Florin Roman: PNL Deputies will not participate in voting on censure motion

National Liberal Party (PNL) Deputies' leader Florin Roman has announced that the parliamentary group he is running will not participate in the voting on the censure motion.

"The PNL Deputies' group will not participate in the voting on the censure motion, which the PSD [Social Democratic Party] turned into a ball of lies. The PSD motion should have been called: PSD wants to set Romania on fire, in full pandemic," Roman wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

He has added that the PSD gesture of filing a censure motion in the current circumstances is "deeply irresponsible."

"Given that Romania is fighting the pandemic and we are only a few weeks away from the local and parliamentary elections, PSD's gesture is not only unconstitutional, but also deeply irresponsible. After leaving Romania with no medicine stocks, with 'zero' stocks, the PSD has been constantly fighting for the sabotage of the Government. They have complained that the measures taken by the Government are too harsh, they have asked for more and more relaxation, and the result is that we have reached an average of over 1,200 cases a day. They left the Government without the possibility of legal action and thus the number of serious cases in ICUs exploded," Deputy Florin Roman added.

According to him, the PSD wants to generate a political crisis and "throw Romania into chaos only for party interests".