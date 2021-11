The proposed Minister of Economy, Florin Spataru cleared hearings at a joint meeting of Parliament's select committees on Wednesday, with 30 votes "in favour" and 19 votes "against".

On November 23, 2021, Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca submitted in Parliament the list of the National Liberal Party (PNL) - Social Democratic Party (PSD) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Cabinet and the governing program for which he will ask for the vote of confidence of the Legislature.