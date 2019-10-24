Florin-Vasile Citu, picked to head Public Finance Ministry (bio)

Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban announced on 24 October 2019 the composition of the Cabinet he will submit to Parliament vote. Florin-Vasile Citu was picked for the Public Finance Ministry office.

Florin-Vasile Citu was born on 1 April 1972, according to the senat.ro website.He graduated Grinnell College in the U.S., in 1996, has a Master in Economics within Iowa State University (2002), and since 2002 he has been attending doctoral studies at Iowa State University, according to alegeriparlamentare2016.ro.He worked as an economist with the National Bank of New Zealand (2001-2003) and the European Investment Bank (2003-2005).He worked as chief-economist with ING Bank (2006-2007) and head of financial markets department (2007-2011), and after, he worked as a consultant and economic analyst.He was elected Senator in No. 42 Bucharest Constituency, in the 11 December 2016 parliamentary elections. He was a member of the committee on labour, family and social protection (22-26 December 2016), a member and vice-president in the committee on budget, finance, banking activity and capital market (22 December 2016-31 January 2018), a member (27 December 2016 - 23 September 2018) and president (1 February 2018-16 September 2018) of the committee on economy, industries and services, according to senat.ro.He has been a member of the committee on budget, finance, banking activity and capital market (since 1 February 2018) and the committee on European affairs (24 September 2018).Moreover, he has been a member of the parliamentary friendship group with Georgia (since 26 April 2017) and a member and vice-president of the parliamentary friendship group with Australia (since 26 April 2017).