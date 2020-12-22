Florin-Vasile Citu, proposed for Prime Minister position (biography)

On December 22, 2020, President Klaus Iohannis designated Florin Citu as candidate for the position of Prime Minister. Florin Citu is the proposal for Prime Minister of the coalition formed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR).

Florin-Vasile Citu was born on April 1, 1972, according to the Senate's webpage, senat.ro.

He graduated from Grinnell College in Iowa (1992-1996), with a specialization in Economy-Maths, and holds a master's degree from the Iowa State University (1997-1999). In the 1999-2002 period he was a doctoral student Iowa State University, studying monetary policy, macroeconomic, and econometrics, however he did not defend his thesis. He obtained a diploma, in 2003, in Empiric methods to construct macroeconomic models from the Center for Financial Studies in Frankfurt, according to https://www.mfinante.gov.ro.He was an economist with the National Bank of New Zealand (January 2002 - October 2003) and with the European Investment Bank (November 2003 - December 2004).With ING Bank, he held the positions of head economist (January 2006 - January 2007) and head of the department for financial markets (January 2007 - March 2011), later becoming an economic consultant and analyst (April 2011 - October 2016).He was elected a senator in the no. 42 Bucharest electoral circumscription in the parliamentary elections of December 11, 2016. He was a member of the Committee for labor, family and social protection (December 22-26, 2016), deputy chair of the Committee for budget, finances, banking activity and capital market (December 22, 2016 - January 31, 2018), a member (December 27, 2016 - September 23, 2018) and later chair (February 1, 2018 - September 16, 2018) of the Economic, industries and services committee, according to senat.roHe was a member of the Committee for budget, finances, banking activity and capital market (since February 1, 2018) and of the European Affairs Committee (since September 24, 2018).Since October 2017 he was the leader of the PNL group in the Senate.Since November 4, 2019, he held the portfolio of Public Finance in the cabinets led by Ludovic Orban.In the December 6, 2020 general election, he was elected a senator for Bucharest on the lists of the National Liberal Party.

