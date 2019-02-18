Flu death toll reaches 135 in Romania

Flu has killed another four persons, thus the flu death toll currently reaches 135, according to latest release issued by the National Centre for Communicable Disease Supervision and Control with the National of Public Health Institute.

The latest fatalities were recorded in Giurgiu, Sibiu, Mures and Braila.The latest fatalities were two women aged 26 of Giurgiu County and aged 50 of Sibiu, as well as two men, namely a 87-year old man of Mures County and a 50-year old man of Braila, all of them confirmed to have had the type-A flu virus.None of them was immunised against the flu.The two women hadn't known preexisting medical conditions.