Fmr Health Minister Tataru on Romania's pandemic situation: It's like war, life against death

President of the National Liberal Party's Vaslui branch and former Health Minister Nelu Tataru took to Facebook today to say that Romania's pandemic situation is serious and that what happens now resembles a war - life against death.

"There is no more time for disbelief!," was Nelu Tataru's message.

"We are all subject to mistakes and some of us are distrustful, but this time it's like war ... life against death! And if you're one of those who still have doubts, just try to go past a hospital and take a look at the emergency ward. Most of those who end up there are from the vehement unvaccinated, now they want to be rescued, but it's already too late. That's the reality today. All hospitals are clogged up. It's like on the battlefront. People are dying! It's happening! There are thousands of calls waiting! Exhaustion! Agony! Endless tragedies! There is no more time for disbelief! Choose with your mind for your life, for your family, for your loved ones ... before it's too late. It's easy to criticize, to divide, to throw mud, to decide to do nothing. As a doctor, as a man, as a parent, brother and as a simple citizen I choose to say what I believe, to say what I see and to do everything I can for life. Days are getting increasingly darker, and the truth is tough," Tataru wrote on Facebook.

442 Covid deaths and 16,743 new Covid cases were reported today in Romania.