Follow-ups, checks in the field after magnitude 5.7 earthquake in Gorj

The Oltenia Energy Complex (CEO) announces on Tuesday that, following the magnitude 5.7 earthquake, there were disconnections in the supply of general services at the Rovinari Electrocentrale Branch.

According to the cited source, the resupply was resumed in 20 minutes by reconnecting the transformers, and the energy groups remained in parallel during the entire period and the protections worked correctly.

The General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) announces, in its turn, that after the earthquake, there are no dangerous situations for the population, and until this moment there are no people who have suffered injuries.

"The majority of calls were received at ISU [Emergency Situations Inspectorate] Gorj. The callers report various damages (cracks, tiles falling from the roof). In order to make the reconnaissance missions carried out in the field more efficient, ISU Gorj supplemented the crews from on duty shift with the crews on free shifts, from 3 subunits. From the information we have at this moment, there are no people who have suffered injuries. At the same time, there are no dangerous situations for the population," reports IGSU.AGERPRES

