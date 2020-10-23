 
     
Food benefit of 16 lei per day for tuberculosis outpatients

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Ionel Danca

The government adopted a draft decision that sets the amount of the food benefit for people diagnosed with tuberculosis who are being treated at home at 16 lei per day (1 euro = 4.87 lei), the head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery Ionel Danca announced on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

"A long-awaited draft government decision has been adopted for tuberculosis patients. This act approves the monthly food allowance for people diagnosed with tuberculosis who are treated at home at 16 lei per day. The provision refers to tuberculosis outpatients and is an effect of the law adopted in 2018 and which is now being implemented by the current government," Danca specified.

