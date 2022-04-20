Dinamo Kyiv's coach Mircea Lucescu: Match vs CFR Cluj will be one for humanity

The coach of the Ukrainian football team Dinamo Kyiv, Mircea Lucescu, said on Wednesday in Cluj that the match between his team and CFR Cluj is one for humanity, for helping the Ukrainian refugees.

"We start firstly from the idea of bringing people to the stadium, in a way that is for peace and against war. Secondly, it will be a match for humanity, as all receipts will go to children, families who left in very difficult conditions. Thirdly, for us, it is the possibility to continue the activity of professional players, who, due to the fact that the championship has been suspended, are forced to train on different fields and play such matches, in order to maintain the players' value level. We have 11 national team players so we prepare for the match versus Scotland, a World Cup qualifier," said Mircea Lucescu.

"This match has a special significance and I want to appreciate the gesture made by CFR Cluj, who, in rather difficult final conditions of the championship, agreed to receive us and to have this match, which must be a sign of friendship and support for the Ukrainian people, taking into account what is happening there. It will certainly be a good match, because it is not played for points, it is played for the fans, for the spectators," he added.

Lucescu visited on Wednesday, along with his players, the coach of CFR Cluj, Dan Petrescu, and the Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, the integrated support Center for Ukrainian refugees, set up in a hotel in Cluj-Napoca.

On Wednesday, at 9:30 p.m., the CFR 1907 Cluj and Dinamo Kyiv football teams will play a charity match for peace, and the funds raised will be donated to Ukrainian refugees.