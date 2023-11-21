Football: Romania draw vs Switzerland (2-2), in Under-21 European Championship qualifier

Romania's Under-21 national football team tied with the similar Swiss team, 2-2 (2-1), on Tuesday evening, in Neuchâtel, in a Group E match of the qualifiers of the 2025 European Youth Championship.

Romania led 1-0 and 2-1, but was undeservedly equalized after a foul in an attack not sanctioned by the referee, agerpres reports.

Rares Ilie (11), player at Lausanne-Sport, opened the scoring for the tricolors, with a shot from the edge of the box, deflected by two opponents. Switzerland equalized in min. 23, through Alvyn Sanches.

Romania took the lead again (32), Constantin Grameni scoring with a shot placed from the box, after Vulturar's pass.The hosts equalized with a goal signed by Dos Santos (87), after Ignat was fouled by Sanches.Switzerland, the leader of the group, had superior possession, but did not manage to create too many opportunities, in front of a formation that defended itself organized and built beautifully.