Football: Superb win by Romania against Austria, 3-2, in Nations League

news.ro
nationala romania

The Romanian national football team has defeated Austria by 3-2 (1-1), on Monday evening, on Woerthersee Stadium in Klagenfurt, in group 1 of League B of the Nations League.

The tricolours made a very good match and managed to win against the group's favorite through the goals put through by Denis Alibec (3), Dragos Grigore (51) and Alexandru Maxim (70), while the Austrians scored through Christopher Baumgartner (17), Karim Onisiwo (81).

Romania will play the next match on October 8, against Iceland, in Reykjavik, in the semifinals of the play-offs for EURO 2020.

The tricolours will dispute the next game in the Nations League, on October 11, in Oslo, against Norway.

