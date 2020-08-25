 
     
Footballer Mario Camora is granted Romanian citizenship

mario camora

The government approved on its Monday afternoon sitting, through a Decision, to grant the footballer Malico Paulino Mário Jorge the Romanian citizenship.

Of Portuguese nationality, the professional athlete born in Samora Correia on 21 September 1986, is currently under contract with the CFR Cluj team, in the Romanian Football League I, and is known as Mario Camora.

In the foundation behind the request, the Ministry of Youth and Sport has addressed to the National Authority for Citizenship in this case, it is shown that "Malico Paulino Mário Jorge is a high-performance athlete, necessary to strengthen the national football team".

