For now, Romania doesn't meet Visa Waiver technical criteria, but if we strive, we'll succeed

Visa Waiver

For now, Romania does not meet the technical criteria for entry into the Visa Waiver programme, said president Klaus Iohannis on Friday, and he emphasized that there must be an awareness campaign and better information for people who want to apply for visas for the United States of America, told Agerpres.

"Everyone is getting involved for the so-called Visa Waiver, that is to be able to travel without a visa. For now, Romania does not meet the technical criteria, but in order to meet them, there must be an awareness campaign, there must be better information of people who want to apply for visas and I think that, in the end, if we all strive, we will succeed," the president, who was in the US these days, said.

Romania's ambassador to the USA, Andrei Muraru, said on Thursday that Romanians settled in the United States supported Romania's integration into NATO by sending letters to the American Congress, showing that this could also work in the case of the Visa Waiver programme.

