Foreign Affairs Ministry: 394 Romanians flown home from Spain, UK, Netherlands, Tunisia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the repatriation on Saturday and Sunday of 394 Romanian citizens - 146 from the UK, 138 - from the Netherlands, 101 - from Spain and 9 - from Tunisia.

The action is part of a series of joint efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian citizens who reside abroad and who were affected by the air traffic restrictions adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the repatriated Romanians are some who could not extend their stay in the respective states for various reasons, as well as a medical case.

The returnees were brought home aboard two special flights operated by Tarom and another two special flights operated by private companies, on the routes Bucharest - Madrid - Bucharest, Bucharest - Amsterdam - Bucharest, Bucharest - London - Bucharest, and Bucharest - Tunis - Bucharest.

Several foreign citizens residing in Romania - 12 Tunisians, ten Spaniards, seven Britons, two Italians, a Moldovan citizen, a Croatian, an American, a Dutchman, a Japanese and an Ivorian were also flown to Romania as part of the repatriation efforts of the Romanian authorities.