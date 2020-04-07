Foreign Affairs Ministry: 92 Romanians repatriated from Saudi Arabia

A group of 92 Romanians were repatriated from Saudi Arabia Monday night aboard a Tarom charter flight, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs.

The action is part of continuous approaches to facilitate the return to the country of Romanian non-residents who are temporarily abroad and who have been affected by the measures adopted by other states in order to manage the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three Bulgarian citizens who were on the same flight continued their journey from Bucharest to their home state.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry renews its firm calls for avoiding any non-essential foreign trips, as they can carry major risks, endangering the safety of the citizens and their possibility to return home. The Ministry also advises Romanian citizens with their domicile or residence abroad to strictly respect the recommendations of the authorities of the respective states and emphasizes that traveling to Romania must be completely avoided during this period.

These trips are increasingly affected by the restrictions imposed by the states of transit, which considerably narrow the possibilities of assistance from the Romanian authorities, and may be an additional factor for the spread of the coronavirus infection, thus putting in jeopardy the safety of the Romanian travelers and of those at home. AGERPRES