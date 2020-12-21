Foreign Affairs Ministry representations, ready to grant support to Romanians in UK

In the context of the measures taken by the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and by some European countries to limit the spread of infection with the new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, has taken steps to report at European and bilateral level, in order to inform on the blockages created and the effects generated in relation to the transport of persons and goods and the request for an urgent solution, a release of the MAE sent to AGERPRES reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that it will continue to follow, as a matter of priority, the developments and to coordinate with the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications, including at the emergency meeting of national transport contact points with the European Commission, which takes place on Monday evening, with a view to the coordinated resolution of the blockages.

AGERPRES