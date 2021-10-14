Foreign direct investment in Romania advances 196pct to 4.394bln euros

Foreign direct investment in Romania reached 4.394 billion euros in the first eight months of 2021, as against 1.481 billion euros in the same period in 2020, which is a surge by 196.69%, according to data with the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"The direct investment of non-residents in Romania amounted to 4.394 billion euros (as against 1.481 billion euros in January-August 2020), of which equity investment (including estimated net reinvested profit) amounted to a net value of 3.803 billion euros, and the intragroup loans had a net value of 591 million euros."

The number of newly established companies running on foreign capital in Romania increased in the first eight months of 2021 by 44.8% from the same period in 2020, to 3,612 units, according to data centralised by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

The 3,612 start-ups had a subscribed share capital of 28.241 million US dollars, more than twice as much as that of the companies registered in January-August 2020, of 13.032 million dollars.

In August, 508 companies with foreign contributions to the capital were registered. By fields, most registrations were in wholesale and retail trade, car and motorcycle repair (24.8% of the total), professional, administrative, scientific and technical activities (24.41%) and transport, storage, and communications (14.57%).

At the end of August 2021, there were 234,588 companies running in Romania on foreign contributions to the share capital. The value of the subscribed capital was 64.144 billion US dollars.

The largest number of companies with foreign contributions belonged to investors from Italy - 50,241 (subscribed capital of 3.909 billion dollars), but the highest value of the share capital belongs to Dutch companies, 12.687 billion US dollars in 5,623 companies, Agerpres informs.