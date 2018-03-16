Foreign direct investment in Romania drops to 310 million euro, in January

Last year's foreign direct investment in Romania dropped to 310 million euro in the first month of the year, from 387 million euro in January last year, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) said in a release on Friday.

"Foreign direct investment of non-residents in Romania totaled 310 million euro (as compared to 387 million euro January through October 2016), of which equity participation (including net reinvested earnings) amounted to 186 million euro, whereas intra-group loans recorded the net value of 124 million euro," reads the BNR release.The number of recently set-up companies with foreign capital increased in January, by 16.2 pct, Y-o-Y, to 380 units, reveal data from the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). The 380 companies had a subscribed share capital worth over 1.73 million dollars, down 72 pct as compared to January 2017.Last year 5,837 such firms were set up, by 9.1 pct above the 2016 level, the lowest level in the last 18 years as regards the number of newly foreign capital set up companies.In the interval 1991-2017, as many as 215,651 companies with foreign capital were registered, the subscribed share capital amounting to over 61.3 billion dollars. Of these 215,651 companies, 45,542 have Italian capital, but the highest value of subscribed share capital belongs to Dutch companies, respectively 12.2 billion dollars in approximately 5,112 firms.Overall last year, foreign direct investment increased by 1.5 pct, to 4.586 billion euro.

