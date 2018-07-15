Foreign direct investment up 17.6 pct in first 5 months of 2018

Foreign direct investments have grown by 17.6 pct in the first 5 months of the year, in comparison with the similar period of 2017, to 1.720 billion Euro, according to the data released in Monday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"Direct investments of non-resident in Romania have summed up 1.720 billion Euro (as opposed to 1.462 billion Euro during the period of January-May 2017), of which capital participations (including net estimate reinvested profit) have summed up 2.208 billion Euro, while the intercompany loans registered a net negative value of 488 million Euro," according to the central bank's press release.The number of newly founded companies with foreign capital has dropped in the first 5 months of the year by 1.83 pct, compared to the similar period of 2017 to 2,362 units, according to the data of National Trade Register Office (ONRC).The 2,362 new companies had a subscribed capital of over 32.373 million dollars, up by 92.9 percent as opposed to the similar period of January-May 2017.In 2017 as many as 5,837 such type of companies were established, up by 9.1 percent against the level of 2016, when it was the weakest point of the last 18 years concerning newly founded companies with foreign capital.During the period of 1991-2017, 215,651 companies with foreign capital participation were created, the total value of the social subscribed capital being over 61.3 billion dollars.On May 31 2018, as many as 218,013 companies with foreign capital existed, most of which, namely 46,278 were having Italian capital, but the highest value of share capital was of the Dutch companies, namely 12.493 billion dollars, aggregated in 5,184 companies.