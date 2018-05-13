Foreign direct investments up 21.2 pct in Q1 of 2018

Foreign direct investments increased by 21.2 percent in the first three months of this year to 1.378 billion euro compared to the similar period of 2017, according to data published on Friday by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

"The direct investments of non-residents in Romania totaled 1,378 million euro (as against 1,137 million euro between January- March 2017), of which equity participations (including the estimated reinvested net profit) amounted to 1,606 million euro, and intragroup loans registered the net negative value of 228 million euro," reads the document.The number of newly established companies with foreign capital declined in the first quarter of this year by 1.22 percent compared to the same period of the previous year to 1,371 units, according to the data provided by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).The 1,371 newly established companies recorded a subscribed share capital worth over 14.4 million US dollars, increasing by 9 percent compared to January-March 2017.