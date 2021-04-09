Foreign Investors Council: Major companies planning to build vaccination centres in Romania

Romania's major foreign investors have expressed their willingness to build vaccination centers for their employees and presented this idea to the government, president of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) Ramona Jurubita said on Friday, on the occasion of the online conference "Upgrade Romania - investments, the lifeblood of the economy", organized by DC News

"We met [on Thursday] with the Prime Minister to see how we can return to the new normal. The need to support this vaccination campaign is also high on the agenda, and some of the big companies have shown their availability for setting up employee vaccination centers - some have already done it, others are considering the matter; we want to contribute with our resources to overcoming this situation," said Jurubita.

Other talks with government members envisaged the country's need to attract foreign investments, and this requires "a clear and stable regulatory and legislative framework" - the FIC president said - because "we are in a regional competition and we must be proactive and clear about what we want to attract to Romania", agerpres.ro confirms.

At the same time, she argued for the need to change the paradigm of the last 30 years, of investing in low value-added industries and move towards high value-added investments doubled by the vision on economic evolution and resilience.

"We need to make sure that investments are directed towards health, such as the domestic production of vaccines, for building up resilience for new situations of this kind, for being able to manage them more easily," said Ramona Jurubita.