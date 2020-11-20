Foreign Minister Aurescu has phone call with US Exim Bank President

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone call today with the President of the US Import-Export Bank (EXIM US) Kimberly A. Reed on the topic of the American involvement in strategic economic projects of major interest for Romania, the Foreign Ministry said in a release, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the Minister highlighted Romania's efforts to strengthen connectivity between northern and southern Central Europe, including through the Three Seas Initiative.

Aurescu said that Romania supports with priority the implementation of the Constanta - Gdansk railway project (Rail2Sea) and of the Via Carpathia transnational highway connection, with a strategic impact on the economic development of the region, but also relevant from the perspective of ensuring military mobility between the north and south of NATO's Eastern Flank, the release states.

The Minister pleaded for the concrete involvement of EXIM US in financially supporting these projects, with the aim of consolidating the American economic presence in our country and in the region. Bogdan Aurescu had previously argued the importance of carrying out these priority projects "with substantial American involvement and support, financial support included" on the occasion of the political consultations held in October in Washington with US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo.

Bogdan Aurescu and the president of EXIM US also discussed the priorities and concrete steps that can be taken following the signing, in October in Washington, of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment and EXIM US for the identification of financing for Romanian energy and infrastructure projects.

The EXIM US President accepted Bogdan Aurescu's invitation to visit Romania in order to discuss with the relevant institutions concrete ways of implementing the memorandum.