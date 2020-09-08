Foreign Minister Kuleba: Ukrainian-language education in Romanian ethnic minority schools deferred to 2023

Ukrainian-language education in Ukraine's Romanian schools has been deferred to 2023, when the new Education Law can be implemented in the neighboring country, visiting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu today.

"We discussed the completion of negotiations on the protocol for bilateral cooperation on Education, which are taking place between the Ministries in charge and we agreed to encourage these discussions. Our desire is to get the maximum possible for the members of the Romanian community in Ukraine to exercise their linguistic rights and that these rights apply for all the speakers of Romanian in Ukraine, no matter what the language is called," said the Romanian top diplomat.

Aurescu said that he and ForMin Kuleba discussed Education in detail.

I have come to Bucharest to solve the problems on which we have different visions, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said, according to the official translation.

Referring to Ukraine's Education Law, he brought to mind that when this act was adopted, the Venice Commission had several comments to make thereon. Ukraine has taken account of these observations and put them into practice. We do not plan to change the law any further in order to meet the requirements of certain countries, but I assure you that the implementation of this law will be such that the interests of Ukraine and, in this specific case, of Romania, are protected and respected, said the Ukrainian official.

According to Dmytro Kuleba, in accordance with Ukrainian law, Ukrainian-language education in Romanian schools has been deferred to 2023, leaving schools almost three years to adapt to the implementation of the law.

Ukraine's top diplomat also said that he has no information about Romanian-language schools in his country being closed down.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba participates on Tuesday in the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy.