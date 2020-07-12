Foreign Ministry: All 85 coronavirus-infected Romanian farm workers in Bavaria complete quarantine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the end of the quarantine period for 85 Romanian workers at a farm in Bavaria and that, according to the employee's representative, most of them returned to Romania, the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to data obtained by representatives of Romania's Consulate General in Munich from the employer company, the Romanian workers showed no symptoms throughout the quarantine period. The Foreign Ministry also said that the consular office received no request for consular assistance from the quarantined Romanians at that farm.Through Romania's Consulate General in Munich, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs keeps this case in attention and is prepared to offer consular assistance within the legal powers and in strict compliance with the measures adopted by the local authorities in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement also says.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on June 17 that 85 Romanians employed on a Bavarian farm have tested positive for the novel coronavirus between May 28 and June 11, that they were symptomless and were put in quarantine.