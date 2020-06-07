Foreign Ministry facilitates repatriation of 346 Romanian citizens from France, Italy, Belgium

The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced on Saturday that, jointly with the Transport Ministry and the Interior Ministry, it facilitated the return to Romania of 346 Romanian citizens from the French Republic, the Italian Republic and the Kingdom of Belgium.

"Continuing the demarches carried out for facilitating the repatriation of the Romanian citizens abroad who were affected by the air traffic restriction measures adopted in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic management, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs that, on June 5, it facilitated the return to Romania of 144 Romanian citizens from the French Republic (on the route Bucharest - Paris - Bucharest), 111 Romanian citizens from the Italian Republic (on the route Bucharest - Rome - Bucharest) and 91 Romanian citizens from the Kingdom of Belgium (on the route Bucharest - Brussels - Bucharest), following the joint steps of the Foreign Ministry, the Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Ministry and the Interior Ministry," MAE informs in a press release.

Among the Romanian citizens repatriated there were persons who couldn't extend their stay on the territory of the respective states for various reasons. The repatriation was ensured through three flights operated by Tarom.

Furthermore, the Romanian authorities demarches allowed the trip to their domicile or residence state for 27 foreign citizens, namely 22 French, 2 Canadian, 2 British and one Cameroonian citizen.

"The Foreign Ministry uses this occasion to highlight the importance of thoroughly checking before any travel the information posted on the MAE website on travel advice and alerts, as well as the public interest information posted on the internet pages of the diplomatic missions and consular offices of Romania abroad," the release also reads.