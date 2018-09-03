The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), through the Minister-delegate for European Affairs, launched on Tuesday the second stage of the "Volunteers of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union" programme.

The action will take place September 16 through December 31 and it aims at involving 40 volunteers, MAE specifies.Citizens interested in taking part in a volunteering internship within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the context of the preparation and exercise of Romania's presidency of the EU Council, can submit their registration file through the online application on the presentation site of the preparations for the taking on of the mandate - www.romania2019.eu."We wish for the project of Romania's presidency of the EU Council to have an impact at the level of the whole society, so that each and every Romanian can feel that this project belongs to them. The volunteering programme allows those selected to contribute with their ideas and projects in successfully achieving this important moment for Romania," the Minister-delegate for European Affairs, Victor Negrescu said, as quoted in the press release.The pilot programme "Volunteers of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union" took place from April 1 to June 30, in which 38 volunteers took part, selected from over 200 applicants, aged between 18 and 40.Apart from the current activities, they were actively involved in organizing and conducting the events from the cycle of "Citizen consultations concerning the future of the European Union", as well as other informing actions dedicated to Romania's presidency of the EU Council, organized under the aegis of the "European Dialogues" campaign, MAE specifies.