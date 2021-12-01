Foreign Ministry says 127 Romanian nationals have so far requested repatriation from Morocco

With regard to the Romanian nationals temporarily stranded in Morocco due to the cancellation of flights to and from this country, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs on Wednesday evening that 127 Romanians have so far asked to be repatriated.

"The Foreign Ministry continues its efforts to organize the repatriation flight for the Romanian nationals stranded in Morocco, in accordance with the recent decisions of the National Committee for Emergency Situations, and the government, respectively. So far, based on requests for consular assistance received by to the diplomatic mission in Rabat, 127 Romanian citizens have asked to be repatriated. Also, through the consular coordination carried out by the Romanian Embassy in Rabat with the EU Delegation and the missions of the other EU member states accredited in Morocco, 53 European citizens (15 Poles, 13 Croatians, 10 Hungarians, 4 Bulgarians, 3 Germans, 3 Greeks, 2 Slovenes, 2 Lithuanians and one Austrian) will also be flown to Europe aboard the repatriation flight," the Foreign Ministry's release states.

Both Romanian and foreign passenger lists are provisional and will be finalized and sent to the air operator by the morning of Thursday, December 2.

The representatives of the diplomatic mission in Morocco and the honorary consul of Romania in Marrakesh keep in permanent contact with the Romanian citizens who requested consular support and will assist them with the repatriation formalities.

The Foreign Ministry also acts in close coordination with the other competent institutions and provides full support for the proper unfolding of repatriation operations for the Romanian and European nationals aboard the said special flight.

"The Foreign Ministry reiterates its call to the Romanian citizens who are temporarily in Morocco and who are unable to identify a flight to return home to contact the representatives of the Romanian Embassy in Rabat at: +212 537 72 14 93; +212 537 20 74 01 - the calls are being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad and taken by call center operators on a permanent basis. The Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special or emergency situation can also call the emergency number of the diplomatic mission +212 67 99 77 75," the cited source said.

