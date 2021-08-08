Foreign Ministry welcomes EU27, G7 Declarations condemning Mercer Street attack

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomes the publication on Sunday of the Declaration issued by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, on behalf of all 27 member states, condemning the July 29 attack on the merchant vessel Mercer Street, off the coast of Oman, in which a Romanian and a British citizen were killed.

"This move of the 27 EU member states follows Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu's phone conversation with the High Representative Josep Borrell on August 3. In the Declaration, the 27 member states strongly condemn the July 29 attack on the merchant ship, slamming it as unlawful and with no justification. Also, through the Declaration, the 27 member states express their solidarity with Romania and send their condolences to the victims' families and friends," the Foreign Ministry said in a release.

According to the cited source, the EU27 Declaration statement reaffirms that the attack on Mercer Street is a violation of international law and a threat to peace, calling for an end to such unilateral actions and stressing the importance of guaranteeing the freedom to navigation according to international law.

"The EU27 Declaration also reaffirms the responsibility of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the attack, stressing that all available evidence clearly indicates Iran as the perpetrator. Last but not least, the EU27 calls on all relevant parties in the region to play a constructive role in fostering regional stability and peace. In this context, according to the Declaration, the EU will continue intense diplomatic efforts to advance appropriate and effective dialogue and solutions," the release reads.

On Friday evening, Foreign Minister Aurescu welcomed the joint statement adopted during the day by the Foreign Ministers of the G7 member states (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America), together with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, condemning the Mercer Street attack. The G7 statement also reaffirms the importance of freedom of navigation, in accordance with international law, as well as the determination of the signatories to do their utmost to protect international commercial shipping on which the global economy depends.

AGERPRES .