Foreign Ministry welcomes Moldovan Parliament's decision to introduce syntagm 'Romanian language' in all legislation

The Foreign Affairs Ministry welcomes the decision taken on Thursday by the Moldovan Parliament regarding the adoption of the bill implementing the reasoning of a Constitutional Court ruling regarding the Romanian language and according to which the syntagm "Moldovan language" shall be replaced with "Romanian language" in all official pieces of legislation of the country.

"The adoption of the said bill has a deep symbolic significance, as it restores the scientific truth regarding the name of the official language of the Republic of Moldova and confirms the status of the Romanian language as the official language of the Republic of Moldova. It also reaffirms the community of language, history and culture between Romania and the Republic Moldova. The adoption of the bill also demonstrates the maturity of the Moldovan society and its adherence to the space of values the European Union is founded on," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a release.

According to the Foreign Ministry, this step helps strengthen the existing special bilateral relations between Romania and the Republic of Moldova through an "open and robust cooperation (...) oriented towards the democratic reform of the Republic of Moldova and its EU integration, in accordance with the bilateral Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, concluded on April 27, 2010." AGERPRES