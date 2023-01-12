Foresters start protest in front of the government, requesting that Romania's forests not be privatized

Several hundred trade unionists from forestry started the protest action organized on Thursday, in front of the government, Victoriei Square, their claim being related to saving the state's public forests from privatization.

The list of requests includes both the Government's withdrawal of the Draft Law for the amendment and completion of GEO no. 109/2011 regarding the corporate governance of public enterprises, as well as the exemption of forests from the application of corporate governance.

According to the trade unionists, although Romania benefits from an allocation of 29 billion euros for the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), of which grants amounting to 14 billion euros and loans amounting to 15 billion euros, "under the pressure of some negotiations uninspired that were the basis of the PNRR approval, publicly recognized including by government representatives, and of some recommendations drawn up by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the Government of Romania endangers the fate of the 3.1 million hectares of forests owned by the state, which currently stores a volume of approximately one billion cubic meters of wood, with a value exceeding 100 billion euros".AGERPRES