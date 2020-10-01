Forex reserves drop to 32.588 billion euro, at end of September

Foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) were at 32.588 billion euro at the end of September, down 8.89 pct from the 35.768 billion euro recorded a month ago, according to data published on Thursday by the BNR.

During September there were inflows of 304 million euro, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance and others.

In addition, there have been outflows amounting to 3.484 billion euros in foreign public debt service from September of 2.171 billion (including the repayment of the euro denominated bond issue from September 2013 of the Ministry of Public Finance, amounting to EUR 2.093 billion), the modification of the minimum reserves in the value of the credit institutions and others.

The level of the gold reserve was maintained at 103.6 tonnes. In the conditions of international price developments, its value stood at 5,366 billion euros.

Romania's international reserves (currency plus gold) at 30 September 2020 were 37.954 billion euros, compared to 41.265 billion euros at 31 August 2020.

Payments due in October 2020 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Ministry of Public Finance, amount to about 435 million euros.