Former chief terrorism prosecutor Bica loses appeal in cassation to serve 4 years in jail

Former head of the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) Alina Bica will serve a 4-year-in-prison sentence handed to her in 2019 in a case in which she was accused by the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) of favouring businessman Ovidiu Tender, as a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an appeal in cassation filed by Bica.

"The panel is hereby denying as unfounded the appeal in cassation filed by the defendant appellant Bica Alina Mihaela against the criminal sentence 284 of November 27, 2019 pronounced by a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation in case 3067/1 / 2018. Final and binding," reads the court's ruling.

There was also a separate opinion of a magistrate, in the sense of admitting the appeal in cassation and acquitting Bica.

Bica fled Romania before sentencing, initially tracked in Costa Rica, after which she left the country, currently being located in Italy, where she asked not to be extradited to Romania.

According to media reporting, an Italian lawyer representing Bica announced that a court in Italy - the Court of Appeals in Bari - refused Bica's extradition to Romania and allowed her to serve her sentence in Italy.

On November 27, 2019, Bica was handed a final and binding 4-year-in-prison sentence by the Supreme Court of Justice and for having favoured businessman Ovidiu Tender.