Former Culture Minister Daniel Breaz resigns from PSD

Former Minister of Culture Daniel Breaz has resigned from the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"I can no longer accept to be part of a party without identity, without the principles in which I have believed, a party that has considerably distanced from the good of society. The party needs a new lease of life, direction, consistent strategies, not strategies thought out outside the statutory forums. And they will not take shape with the current leadership. I continue to believe that politics is at the service of the citizens, not in the game of meaningless power games with a single purpose: the personal one. I am resigning from PSD," Breaz wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.