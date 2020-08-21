 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former Culture Minister Daniel Breaz resigns from PSD

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Daniel Breaz

Former Minister of Culture Daniel Breaz has resigned from the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

"I can no longer accept to be part of a party without identity, without the principles in which I have believed, a party that has considerably distanced from the good of society. The party needs a new lease of life, direction, consistent strategies, not strategies thought out outside the statutory forums. And they will not take shape with the current leadership. I continue to believe that politics is at the service of the citizens, not in the game of meaningless power games with a single purpose: the personal one. I am resigning from PSD," Breaz wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.