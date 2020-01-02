Former Minister Daniel Chitoiu discharged from Floreasca Hospital

Former Minister Daniel Chitoiu was discharged on Thursday afternoon from the Floreasca Emergency Hospital, where he was hospitalised one week ago with a chest injury following a road accident in which two people died.

The discharge of the former minister has been confirmed by spokesperson of the hospital Bogdan Oprita.

Daniel Chitoiu exited through the back of the building, thus avoiding the journalists who were expecting him outside the medical unit.

On 26 December, Daniel Chitoiu was involved in an accident which occurred on National Road 7 (DN) Pitesti-Ramnicu Valcea, in the area of Zamfiresti village, Arges county.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident, one of which was driven by an 82-year-old man from Pitesti who was traveling on the Pitesti-Ramnicu Valcea direction and a car driven in the opposite direction by Daniel Chitoiu.

As a result of the collision between the two cars, the 82-year-old man died and the right-seat passenger of the same car was also severely injured and subsequently died.

Daniel Chitoiu was tested with the ethyl tester and the result came out negative, according to the Arges County Police Inspectorate (IPJ).

A criminal case in rem has been opened for committing the offenses of murder by guilt and bodily injury, with several witnesses being brought in for hearings.

Immediately after the accident occurred, Daniel Chitoiu was filmed standing, but later, he was carried away on a stretcher and hospitalised at the Floreasca Hospital.