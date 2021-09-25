Former Minister Ghinea: I will attend on Monday meeting with EC President; PNRR is Romania's

Former Minister for European Investments and Projects, Cristian Ghinea (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, USR PLUS) announced that he will attend, on Monday, the meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is visiting Bucharest.

"I will attend on Monday the meeting with the President of the European Commission, upon the invitation of the Prime Minister and after consultations with the two co-chairs of USR PLUS. Because the PNRR is Romania's," wrote Ghinea, on his Facebook page.

He recalled that Prime Minister Florin Citu proposed he remain a minister but he refused.

"Prime Minister Citu proposed I remain minister and I refused, fact confirmed by him. All rumors relating to supposed negotiations or the possibility of a return to government without the restoration of the coalition of which USR PLUS would be a part of are fake news. I worked well with the Prime Minister and all ministers of the Government, it's no secret. The objective sought fiercely was to have a viable PNRR, supported by the entire coalition. We achieved this objective. It's no secret, we've said it before: I worked effectively on the PNRR and managed to agree it with the European Commission up to the last moment. More specifically, up to a few hours before our resignations, of the USR PLUS ministers, reach the Official Journal. Because the PNRR is a country plan which will change Romania for generations. After we've built highways and reforested Romania, we can say we were there. And USR PLUS was there," Ghinea also wrote, Agerpres informs.