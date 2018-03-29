The request to establish the party "Romania Together Movement" was filed with the court, former PM Dacian Ciolos announced Friday.

"In December last year I announced (...) that from the Platform [Romania 100] a political party would come out so we also have a political vehicle to go further that we currently are with the Platfrom. This morning, the registration request for a new political party resulting from the Platform was filed with the court. This is the "Romania Together Movement" party. We have thus decided to take this step too. It is the first step, that of requesting the registration of a party. The party will formally exist the moment this registration process is completed in court. Today we are making the announcement of the demarche we have made and not that of launching the party, we'll launch it when it actually exists," Ciolos said on Friday at an internal event of the Romania 100 Platform broadcast live on Facebook.The former prime minister mentioned the values that the party proposes, such as "honesty, competence, common sense, transparency, the faith that every man is important, that a reconstruction project must be centered on people, their values and aspirations."He pointed out that Platform Romania 100 doesn't turn into a political party.Also attending the event were Vlad Voiculescu and Dragos Paslaru - who held the office of ministers in the Ciolos Cabinet, and former gov't spokesman Liviu Iolu.The party logo will be "RO+".

