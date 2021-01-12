Former political leader Dragnea remains in prison as court rejects request for sentence review

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a request submitted by Liviu Dragnea by which the former Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader petitioned for a review of a three-and-a-half-year in prison sentence handed to him in the case of fictitious employment at a public child assistance and protection agency in Teleorman.

"By a majority, the court is hereby rejecting as inadmissible the request for review formulated by reviewer Dragnea Nicolae Liviu against criminal sentence 377/June 21, 2018 of the Supreme Court - Criminal Section handed in case 2628/1/2016. Challengeable by appeal 10 days of minutes copy being made available," reads the court's decision.

Liviu Dragnea filed the request in November 2020 after the Supreme Court had previously rejected other extraordinary remedies against the conviction - appeal in cassation, annulment and a habeas corpus appeal.He was not present in the courtroom on Tuesday, but was heard by judges virtually.In May 2019, Dragnea was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fomenting abuse of office in the case of fake jobs at a public child assistance and protection agency in Teleorman for two women working for PSD.He made several attempts to get out of jail by availing of remedies, all rejected by the court.