Former President Basescu: I wouldn't remove Kovesi because of the public backlash

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), Senator Traian Basescu claimed that, if he were President, he wouldn't remove Laura-Codruta-Kovesi, chief prosecutor of the DNA (National Anti-corruption Directorate) from office, because of the "public backlash," but she would ask her, instead, to put things in order at the institution she leads until the end of her term.

"If I were president, I wouldn't remove her from office, first of all because of the public backlash. When you see (...) all the propagandists, those who have always been against Justice, when you see those yelling "Remove Kovesi"...If I were President I wouldn't dismiss her now, but I would force her to clean the DNA and get rid of the garbage she has there, since this is the least she can do by the time her term in office ends next year. To get rid of the Negulesti [one of the controversial prosecutors at the DNA] she has there. I can tell you for sure that not just the Ploiesti Section is forging files. She also have editorial writers at the central headquarters, among whom Bulancea is a great editorial writer, and when he needs to go to court, Bulancea gets convictions without evidence, thanks to his well written editorials. She also has prosecutors like Negulesti in Brasov, Bihor, Cluj. (...) My belief is that Mrs. Kovesi sees all that, but she doesn't want to admit. She must be invited by the President to a discussion where he needs to tell her: "Dear girl, you have issues in your institution and you need to clean up. Make a testing system. Do something," Basescu told RTV on Sunday.He also said that he was convinced President Iohannis also saw the issues at DNA. "I am sure that he sees," he pointed out."You know what is the biggest evil for the Romanian justice right now? To hide the trash under the mat. It seems that the judges are already more open to "turn to look in their own courtyard for a little, for a change," and prosecutors need do the same," added the former head of state.Asked whether, in his opinion, Iohannis will remove Kovesi, Basescu said: "I don't think that he will remove her."

AGERPRES .