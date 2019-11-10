Former President Basescu urges young people to vote

Former President Traian Basescu has called on young people to get out and vote, adding that choices are aplenty in today's presidential election.

"I already think like a man who went through all of state positions, and I think that this election is the fundamental moment of a generational change. My generation has done its duty as much as it could: the country is a NATO member, a member of the European Union; it is time for a generation that will make the country whole and steer it toward prosperity. That is all we could do. (...) I have a message for voters: statistics indicate that the youth has been the fewest to vote so far, now it is the time for them to show up and vote because choices are aplenty," Basescu said on Sunday after voting at a polling station at the Jean Monnet High School of Bucharest.He was asked for his take on the situation at the Jean Monnet polling station, where the media were denied access in the morning."That is between you and the authorities. Get over them," said Basescu.