Former President Ion Iliescu was admitted to the Elias Hospital, medical sources told AGERPRES on Friday.

"He was admitted to the Elias Emergency University Hospital for a health assessment in the context of a fever episode," the cited sources said, adding that Ion Iliescu's overall health status is good.

On April 1 former President Ion Iliescu underwent surgery at the "Prof. C. C. Iliescu" Emergency Institute for Cardiovascular Diseases.