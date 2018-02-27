Former SRI head George Maior: SRI oversight committee hearing - extremely interesting, extremely detailed

Former head of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) George Maior on Tuesday stated, after he had a hearing that lasted approximately 6 hours with the parliamentary committee overseeing the SRI activity, that the discussion was "extremely interesting, extremely detailed."

"As a general message I reiterate what I said upon entering the hearings. I have come to this committee, as I have always come to hearings in Parliament, to support my point of view related to the lawfulness and the manner in which this service has changed into a strong institution of the Romanian state, which ensured the national security of its citizens, and also the fact that I carried out my mandate under the strict umbrella of the law," said Maior.He also added that, during the hearings, there were many questions related to the relation between the SRI and Justice."If anti-corruption is an issue of national security, as it was defined by the CSAT [the Supreme Council of National Defence], by the meetings with members of the Government, politicians, by the affirmations of some persons who came to the committee in relation to the mass media. All these details will be given to you by Mr. President, who was extremely active and full of energy in generating a very serious debate in the committee. We agreed that, to any additional matter, I will always answer in good faith and I will now go back to my job in the US," said the former head of the SRI.