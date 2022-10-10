ForMin Aurescu announces staff of Romanian embassy in Kyiv is safe, condemns missile strikes

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, announces, in a message on Twitter, that the staff of the Romanian embassy in Kyiv is safe and condemns the Russian attacks on the capital of Ukraine.

''I strongly condemn Russia's missile strikes against civilian objectives in Kyiv's centre and other Ukrainian cities, in blatant violation of international humanitarian law, resulting in loss of human lives. Glad that the personnel of Romania's Embassy is safe, even if one strike hit only 850m away of its HQ,'' Aurescu wrote on Twitter, told Agerpres.

Several explosions took place on Monday morning in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as well as in the cities of Lviv, Ternopil and Dnipro, after Moscow accused Ukraine of orchestrating the powerful explosion that damaged the key bridge connecting Russia and the Crimean Peninsula.