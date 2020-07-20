ForMin Aurescu congratulates Canadian Ambassador at farewell visit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, has received on Monday in audience Kevin Hamilton, the Canadian Ambassador to Romania, on the occasion of the latter's mission to Bucharest concluding.

The head of Romanian diplomacy relayed his congratulations to the Canadian Ambassador for a mandate during which the bilateral relation became "tighter and more dynamic, by the consolidation of the political dialogue and through extending sectorial cooperation," a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

Aurescu mentioned, in this sense, the lifting of visas for Romanian citizens that are traveling to Canada, starting with December 1, 2017, the political-military and security cooperation within NATO, especially in the Black Sea area, as well as the cooperation between Romania and Canada at the multilateral level.

In his turn, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton expressed satisfaction for the positive developments recorded in the bilateral plane during his mission to Bucharest, mentioning, among others, the excellent collaboration in managing the lifting of visas for Romanian citizens, but also the cooperation within the UN, placing accent on ensuring the success of the Mali mission (MINUSMA), where Romania is participating with a detachment of four helicopters for medical evacuation, troop and material transport missions, patrols and aerial surveillance, taking over the mission from a Canadian contingent.

At the same time, the Canadian Ambassador mentioned his special appreciation for the Romanian-Canadian cooperation in matters of security, in the context of consolidating the posture of NATO, through the creation of a tradition of participation of the Canadian military aviation in the air police mission in Romania, but also through other consolidation measures of Allied presence on the Eastern Flank.