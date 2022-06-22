ForMin Aurescu expresses interest for furthering cooperation in certain areas with United Arab Emirates

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Wednesday expressed the "firm interest" for continuing the development of collaboration in areas of importance for Romania and the United Arab Emirates, namely economic, commercial, maritime and air transport, energy, IT&C, cyber security, agriculture and food security, environment and aerospace research, at the 2nd session of the Cooperation Committee between the Romanian Government and the UAE Government, a release by the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) reads.

"In this respect, together with the Emirates side, it was decided to amplify the sectoral dialogue, through direct contacts between the relevant institutions in Romania and the UAE, exchanges of visits, involvement in joint cooperation projects, including on third markets, and encouraging interactions between businesspersons; he also pleaded for the increase of the Emirates' investments in Romania," the press release says.Bogdan Aurescu has co-chaired in Abu Dhabi, alongside Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State for Economic and Commercial Affairs in the UAE government, the 2nd session of the Cooperation Committee between the two governments.According to MAE, the session tackled concrete opportunities for the development of joint cooperation projects in areas of mutual interest for both states.Minister Aurescu noted that the Commission's session takes place in the context of the visit of Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and the very good results of the discussions held by the government head on the previous day with the President and Prime Minister of the UAE.In the context of the multidimensional effects of the security crisis generated by the war of aggression unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, Aurescu stressed the importance of the energy field, where it is necessary to intensify bilateral cooperation, including by mobilizing ministries and companies."He also presented the efforts made by Romania to manage the over 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees who entered Romania, as well as the results of the humanitarian hub in northeastern Suceava, inviting the Emirates to use it. In this context, he also stressed the steps taken by our country to facilitate the transit of Ukrainian cereals," according to the MAE release.At the same time, Romanian chief diplomat pointed out that this in-depth political and sectoral dialogue, carried out within the Committee, represents a proof of commitment and common interest to develop and diversify the bilateral relationship, with progress and tangible results being made, including through the efficiency of bilateral coordination at governmental level.At the end of the plenary session, Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Minister Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh signed the Minutes of the second session of the Cooperation Committee between the Romanian Government and the UAE Government.Also, two other bilateral cooperation documents were signed, following the Committee's works, as follows: the Agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the United Arab Emirates on cooperation in the military field, the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania and the Port, Customs and Free Zones Authority in Dubai.AGERPRES