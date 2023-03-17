ForMin Aurescu: I reiterated Romania's deep commitment to the values and principles of Francophonie

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, reiterated, on Friday, during the consultations held with the secretary general of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), Louise Mushikiwabo, Romania's deep commitment to the common values and principles of La Francophonie.

"I expressed Romania's firm support for the effort made by Mrs. secretary general in strengthening the organization's profile at the multilateral level and the Francophonie's action in favor of peace, democracy and human rights. Our common assessment is that the OIF must have an active and dynamic role in numerous areas of action, such as the identification of solutions and projects aimed at reducing the democratic and security deficits in certain regions of the French-speaking area, the identification of appropriate responses to armed conflicts, climate change or hybrid threats," declared Aurescu, at the end of the discussions held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) headquarters, in a joint press conference with the OIF official.

The discussions also focused on the importance of strengthening relations between the European and African areas, Bogdan Aurescu saying that strengthening the resilience of the Francophone area in the face of threats also involves combating disinformation, gender and opportunity inequalities, as well as discrimination.

The two dignitaries also discussed security and the implications of the war that the Russian Federation launched against Ukraine, which is an observer state at the International Organization of La Francophonie. Bogdan Aurescu mentioned the assistance that Romania offered to Ukrainian refugees, over 3.7 million citizens who entered the territory of Romania, as well as the support given to facilitating the transit of grain and other Ukrainian agricultural products through Romania - over 14 million tons of agricultural products.

Aurescu and Mushikiwabo also discussed "the security risks which the Republic of Moldova is exposed to, as a result of the war started by the Russian Federation", but also about the political and security situation in Africa, Bogdan Aurescu reiterating the constant political support and the national contribution consistent with the stabilization and reconstruction processes in the Sahel and, in general, in Africa.

"We share the conviction that the Francophonie of the future can only develop in a climate of peace, stability, democracy and unity. And, in this sense, Romania, together with the other countries in the Francophone family, actively promotes the involvement of young people in democratic processes. Gender equality, as well as (...) education for sustainable development represents direct investments in our future, including for combating the most acute threats to our common desideratum of the core of Francophone values," said the minister of Foreign Affairs.

