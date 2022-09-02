ForMin Aurescu: It is important to continue to support Ukraine; there is no place for fatigue

Supporting Ukraine is one of Romania's important steps in the near future, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday at the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum.

"What is important for us in the near future is, on one hand, to continue to support Ukraine, and as far as Romania is concerned, we will do that. There is no place for the so-called fatigue which is mentioned quite a lot these days. There is no place for fatigue. As far as Romania is concerned, we will continue to support Ukraine on all dimensions. Second, it is important to continue the pressure on Russia, to isolate Russia. All these instruments are valid: sanctions, isolation in international organisations, the path of ensuring that impunity is not ensured for the perpetrators of crimes against humanity, war crimes, aggression, and so on. And I think the effort of keeping unity of the transatlantic community is also an instrument that needs to continue to be functional," said Aurescu, told Agerpres.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy said that he is worried about the incoming so-called referenda in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"I mentioned during the Gymnich meeting in Prague [an informal meeting of the foreign ministers] that we need to be prepared for this scenario and have a proper reaction," added Aurescu.